Report: Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies To Accept Invitation To Join Big Ten Conference

Multiple reports say the University of Oregon and the University of Washington plan to accept invitations to join the Big Ten Conference.

Friday morning, the Pac-12 CEO group met in hopes of signing the conference’s grant of rights that would keep together the remaining nine member institutions following the departures of USC, UCLA and Colorado.

The grant of rights was not signed, however, and now Oregon and Washington are planning to leave.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy and Yahoo! Sports Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger had the news first.

Oregon and Washington informed Pac-12 presidents earlier that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. An invitation from the Big Ten is expected soon. https://t.co/KhebqNamPV — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

BREAKING: Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, becoming latest schools to leave Pac-12; putting Pac-12 future in doubt, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ 👀👀👀https://t.co/FtVKNdjHuD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

Our own John Canzano reports another meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group is expected later this afternoon.

